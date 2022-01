DAB radio launched across North Lancs and South Cumbria on December 1st bringing local DAB to the area for the first time.

Transmitters at Lancaster, Morecambe Bay, Kendal and Windermere are broadcasting the multiplex on block 11B.

At launch the following stations are available:

BBC Radio Cumbria

Bay Trust Radio

Beyond Radio

Cando FM

Fun Kids

Heart North West

Nation 80s

Smooth Radio (Lakes)