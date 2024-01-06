Juice Radio Preston

Preston’s Beat Radio rebrands as Juice Radio on Monday 8th January 2024.

The new name comes with new shows, that will be produced for 103.2 FM and broadcast from Juice Radio’s broadcast venue in Preston. Juice will also broadcast a local breakfast, drive time and evening show, plus a dedicated local news team, that will deliver news bulletins to Preston & Lancashire on-air and on socials. The station will adopt a new playlist including the biggest hits from the 80s to now.

103.2 FM will take some of Juice Radio’s DAB network output shows, including weekend DJ shows that are also broadcast from the stations broadcast venue in Preston and deliver a range of new and exciting locally focused shows across the week.

Juice Radio also broadcasts on DAB on various multiplexes across the North West.