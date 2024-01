Radio City, Rock FM and Signal 1 amongst the stations rebranding in April 2024

From April 2024, the following stations will rebrand to Hits Radio:

Radio City > Hits Radio Liverpool

Rock FM > Hits Radio Lancashire

Signal 1 > Hits Radio Staffs & Cheshire

The stations are already part of the Hits Radio network.

There will be no scheduling or local presenter changes as a result of this rebrand and all stations will retain their Breakfast shows.