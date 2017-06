Even more stations are being added to the Trial Manchester multiplex, making it the most populated multiplex in the world with 28 stations. The new stations include:

Fever FM,

Flame CCR

Likwid

Mi-Soul

NonStop90s

Radio Diamond

Radio Sangam

Trafford Sound

Vinejuice

All stations are on DAB+, and will be added to the DAB page when they come on air.