Greatest Hits Radio will be taking over a number of stations across the country in September 2020. The following stations in the North West will become Greatest Hits Radio:

Radio Wave 96.5 (Blackpool)

Tower FM (Bolton / Bury)

Wire FM (Warrington/Runcorn)

Wish FM (Wigan / St. Helens)

Signal 2 (Stoke-on-Trent)