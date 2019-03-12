Global merges a number of local stations

Global has announced the merger of a number of existing stations, and new national breakfast shows on its Capital, Heart and Smooth networks. The only local/regional shows will be drivetime.

In the North west this means:

Capital Manchester and the new Capital Lancashire (which replaces 2BR) will have drivetime from Manchester presented by Rob Ellis, Rachel Burke-Davies & Wingman.

Capital Liverpool remains with local drivetime presented by Adam, Gemma & Dylan.

Capital North West & North Wales (Wrexham/Chester) remains with local drivetime presented by Ben Sheppard

Heart North West and Heart North Lancs merge to create a bigger Heart North West with drivetime from Manchester.

Smooth North West and Smooth Lake District merge to create a bigger Smooth North West with drivetime from Manchester.

The new Capital shows launch on April 8th when a new national breakfast show will be presented by Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay – the current presenters for Capital London.

Heart and Smooth changes are expected later this year.